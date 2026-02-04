NAVICA And Restb.Ai Bring AI-Powered Listing Intelligence Directly Into MLS Platforms

Through this partnership, Restb's AI solutions can be embedded directly into NAVICA® 's listing workflows, enabling NAVICA® MLS customers to deploy AI-powered automation at scale without introducing separate tools or vendors. The integration is designed for real-world MLS production environments, helping MLSs improve listing accuracy, compliance, and consistency while reducing manual effort for agents and MLS staff.

“This partnership is about delivering practical, enterprise-grade AI where it matters most – inside the MLS workflow,” said Paula Payne , President of SEI/NAVICA ®.“By embedding 's 10 years of proven AI technology directly into the NAVICA® platform, we're enabling our MLS customers to modernize listing creation, strengthen compliance, and roll out AI services quickly and reliably across their organizations.”

AI-powered listing services delivered through NAVICA ®

The NAVICA®–Restb partnership enables MLSs using the NAVICA® platform to offer a comprehensive suite of AI-powered listing intelligence designed for real-world MLS workflows and production-scale usage.



AutoPop: Automatically populates listing fields using AI-driven image analysis, reducing manual data entry and helping ensure more complete and standardized listings from the start.

Photo captions and labels: Generate clear, descriptive image captions and image-based labels directly from listing photos. These captions support accessibility requirements, improve data clarity, and enhance listing quality across MLS and downstream platforms.

Property descriptions: Members can generate consistent, high-quality listing descriptions using generative AI. Descriptions are created using a combination of listing data and visual insights, helping agents produce clearer remarks while maintaining MLS and regulatory standards.

Photo compliance: Automatically identifies MLS photo rule violations, including branding, watermarks, signage, people, and other restricted content. Document compliance: Validates uploaded listing documents against MLS requirements, helping MLS staff reduce manual review time while enforcing rules more consistently across the marketplace.



All AI services are delivered natively within NAVICA®, enabling streamlined adoption, minimizing friction for agents and MLS staff, and accelerating access to AI capabilities across NAVICA®'s MLS customer base.

“MLSs are under pressure to raise the bar on data quality and compliance, but without making life harder for their members,” said Dominik Pogorzelski, President, MLS, Restb.“NAVICA® is showing its members that you can do both by embedding AI into the systems they already use every day.”

Designed for scale, compliance, and real-world MLS operations

Unlike standalone AI tools, the NAVICA®–Restb integration is built for enterprise deployment across NAVICA®'s entire MLS network. MLSs can activate AI services quickly without disrupting existing workflows, retraining users, or introducing new systems. For agents, the technology works in the background to reduce effort and improve listing quality. For MLS staff, it introduces automation that supports compliance oversight and operational efficiency at scale.

“Computer vision allows us to extract meaningful property insights directly from images at scale,” said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer, Restb. With this integration, NAVICA® is extending that intelligence across its platform to help its MLS customers improve listing quality and efficiency, while maintaining the data standards and reliability their marketplaces depend on.”

