Genius Group Partners With Readynest To Launch AI Powered, Satellite-Linked Future School 'Space Capsules'

SINGAPORE, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”,“GNS” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with ReadyNest, an Australian-based premier modular home builder, to launch AI powered, satellite-linked, pre-built Future School 'Space Capsules'.

Modelled on pre-built, low-cost modular home technology pioneered by ReadyNest, and inspired by the 'Drop Pod' prototype designed and built by Inspiral Architects, the architects of Genius City, the 'Space Capsule' is a learning pod for students that includes:



Pre-built modular system that enables rapid, low-cost, installation

Solar powered, off grid, reusable, transportable learning pods

High speed internet connectivity via Starlink

Immersive LED environment enabling teleportation to AI generated worlds Innovative high-tech design for immersion and collaboration



The combination of the Company's Genius Curriculum and Space Capsule design enable:



AI powered mentoring from individual to group learning

Capacity from 12 learners / session per Space Capsule

Up to 60 learners / session per Space Station (Five connected Space Capsules) Connectivity across Space Capsules for collaboration between schools and countries









Inspiral Architect's Drop Pod Concept & Prototype in Lombok Indonesia

The Company plans to launch the first Space Capsules this year as part of its Genius High School in Bali, Indonesia, whilst development of Genius City is underway. It anticipates that build and install costs for each Space Capsule will be returned within the first year of operation through school fees and / or lease fees, and the Space Capsules represents a scalable model to scale the company's Future School model to schools, villages and remote locations worldwide.

Genius Group's CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said“We believe the future of education requires a revolution in both what we learn and how we learn. Our partnership with ReadyNest enables us to deliver an affordable, scalable solution where a high-tech, high-touch, AI powered, connected classroom can be added anywhere, delivering an immersive experience for learners.”

“With our Space Capsules, learners will be able to step into the future with personal AI mentors who can take them on immersive journeys to past historic events, to visit the dinosaurs or distant galaxies, or to connect with fellow learners in different countries. As AI increases in power and speed, with data centers in space accessible via satellite, our connected Space Capsules will upgrade with the pace of technology, keeping our learners abreast with the future.”

ReadyNest's CEO, Abhinav Gupta, said“We are excited to be working with Genius Group on this innovative initiative. According to the Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Report released last week, the modular and pre-built housing industry is predicted to reach over $78 billion by 2030.”

“With the growing access to both low-cost solar power and satellite internet the solution of pre-built, off-grid structures are a growing, cost-efficient model that is ideal to bring the future of education to the remote areas who need it most. We look forward to making this dream a reality with Genius.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact ...

