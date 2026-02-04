403
EU’s Push for Autonomy Stalls Amid US-China Policy Alignment
(MENAFN) Despite frequent references to “strategic autonomy,” there are few signs that the European Union is willing to significantly diverge from Washington’s approach to China, which frames Beijing as a systemic rival. Analysts note that even as frictions with the United States resurface, Brussels appears reluctant to chart an independent course on China policy.
Debate within EU institutions has intensified following renewed uncertainty over US security and political commitments to Europe after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. This uncertainty has prompted fresh discussions about the bloc’s international partnerships, particularly its role and interests in the Asia-Pacific region.
In recent months, the EU has increased diplomatic and economic outreach to countries including India and Vietnam. However, observers caution that this outreach reflects diversification rather than a decisive turn toward China, and does not represent a break from long-standing transatlantic alignment.
At the end of January, the EU finalized negotiations on a long-stalled free trade agreement with India, described as the “mother of all deals,” and also reached a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” with Vietnam. While notable, these developments are not seen as evidence of a broader strategic realignment.
“There is no indication that the EU's leadership have the political will to do a rapprochement towards China in response to clashes with the USA,” said John Irgengioro, a doctoral researcher in political science at Ghent University, according to reports.
He further argued that recent engagement with Asia-Pacific partners should not be interpreted as “a paradigmatic shift” in the EU’s stance toward closer alignment with China, the world second-largest economy.
“There needs to be more fundamental shifts in the EU's overt political positioning before that becomes the case,” he added.
The EU’s cautious posture was underscored in July 2025, when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the bloc’s policy toward Beijing would focus on “de-risking” rather than “decoupling.”
