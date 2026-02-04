403
Green Edge Systems Introduces Ameriplatetm And Neonstriketm To Help Schools Translate USDA Guidance Into Student Action
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Following the January 7, 2026 release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), school food services nationwide are now expected to translate updated nutrition priorities into practical cafeteria practices that students can follow at the moment they make their meal selections.
For many districts, this means shifting menu communication from highlighting what is being served to helping students understand how to build a balanced meal in line with the new federal direction - at the exact moment they choose.
Green Edge Systems today introduces AmeriPlateTM and NeonStrikeTM, signage solutions designed to help schools make this shift immediately - without changing menus, disrupting operations, or replacing existing systems.
From MyPlate to AmeriPlateTM - A Practical Transition
AmeriPlateTM builds on what students already recognize while aligning with today's emphasis on real foods and simple meal-construction cues:
* Choose a protein
* Include at least 1⁄2 cup of vegetables or fruit
* Add one additional food group
These cues are presented where they matter most: directly in students' line of sight as they move through the service line.
In practice, signage turns USDA nutrition requirements into visual cues students can follow in seconds.
“Dynamic Boards” are:
NeonStrikeTM Animated Neon Signs & Green Edge LED Flashing Menu Boards
Green Edge Systems is known in the school nutrition market for introducing dynamic signage - boards that change visually every second, rather than remaining static like posters or slowly rotating like digital screens.
These include:
* NeonStrikeTM Animated School Neon Signs - LED neon signs where words such as VEGGIES, FRUIT, PROTEIN, MILK, WHOLE GRAINS, or PICK 3 animate in a repeating visual cycle.
* AmeriPlateTM LED Flashing School Menu Boards - Menu boards that present daily offerings while subtly flashing guiding food-group cues that continuously draw student attention.
* AmeriPlateTM Dry Erase & LED Backlit School Menu Boards - Flexible, easy-to-update boards that clearly present daily menus while reinforcing food-group guidance at the point of selection.
Why Dynamic Signage Matters in Cafeterias
In K-12 cafeterias, students make decisions in seconds while walking, talking, and often distracted. Research behind the Smarter Lunchrooms approach shows that visibility, placement, and simple cues strongly influence student choices without changing menus.
Studies from visual-attention research further support that:
Dynamic signage attracts 2×–4× more visual attention than static signage in high-traffic environments.
Animated displays are noticed significantly faster and viewed more frequently than static signs.
Motion-based cues improve message recall when viewers are distracted.
This is where signage plays a critical role - translating federal nutrition standards into instant, easy-to-follow visual guidance for students.
Two Flexible Paths for Schools
Option 1 - Refresh or Replace Menu Signage
Schools can adopt AmeriPlateTM LED Flashing, Dry Erase, or LED Backlit boards so daily offerings visually reflect updated nutrition priorities.
Option 2 - Enhance Existing Systems with NeonStrikeTM
Schools with digital or static signage can add NeonStrikeTM to reinforce key nutrition cues without replacing current infrastructure.
“Schools don't need to redesign menus overnight - they need to make USDA nutrition guidance visible at the moment students choose. Signage turns those requirements into visual cues students can follow in seconds.”
- Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge Systems
Learn More About AmeriPlateTM Solutions:
NeonStrike - Animated School Neon Signs
AmeriPlateTM LED Flashing School Menu Boards
AmeriPlateTM Dry Erase and Backlit School Menu Boards
Green Edge Systems, based in Woodland Hills, California, has specialized for over a decade in innovative menu board and signage solutions designed specifically for school nutrition environments, helping districts improve visibility, speed service, support healthier choices, and reduce waste - all through smarter visual communication at the point of decision.
