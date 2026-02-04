Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Surge After Recent Declines

Gold Prices Surge After Recent Declines


2026-02-04 04:26:44
(MENAFN) Gold prices climbed back above $5,000 per ounce on Wednesday following recent sharp declines.

Spot gold rose approximately 2.5% by 06:45 GMT, reaching $5,070 per ounce.

On Monday, gold had dipped below $4,500 after US President Donald Trump announced his nomination of former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh for the next Fed chair.

Silver also saw gains, increasing 3.7% to $88.2 per ounce.

During January, gold experienced a 13.2% surge, marking its strongest monthly performance since September 1999, amid global geopolitical uncertainties.

Market factors driving the rise included US interest in purchasing Greenland, tensions with Europe, and stable expectations around Federal Reserve policy, which contributed to a weaker US dollar and supported higher gold prices.

Gold began 2026 at $4,313 per ounce and reached a record high of $5,598 last week.

MENAFN04022026000045017640ID1110693511



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search