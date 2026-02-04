Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Misnad Meets Head Of Syrian Planning And Statistics Authority

Al Misnad Meets Head Of Syrian Planning And Statistics Authority


2026-02-04 04:21:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad meets on Wednesday with the Head of the Planning and Statistics Authority in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, HE Anas Salim, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discuss cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the humanitarian fields, as well as early recovery and reconstruction projects.

The meeting also addresses a number of issues of common interest.

MENAFN04022026000063011010ID1110693506



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search