Al Misnad Meets Head Of Syrian Planning And Statistics Authority

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad meets on Wednesday with the Head of the Planning and Statistics Authority in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, HE Anas Salim, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discuss cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the humanitarian fields, as well as early recovery and reconstruction projects.

The meeting also addresses a number of issues of common interest.