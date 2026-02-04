403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medvedev Expresses Joy for Disappointed Liberal Factions
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said he is glad to have disappointed liberal factions that had certain expectations of him, emphasizing that his primary duty is to serve Russia. He made the remarks during a joint interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.
When asked about not meeting liberal circles’ hopes, Medvedev replied that if these groups now wish for Russia’s defeat, he is “happy” that he did not live up to their expectations. He stressed that leaders should work for their country, not to satisfy political factions, adding that one must “believe in your country and serve it” rather than trying to please anyone.
Reflecting on his presidency from 2008 to 2012, Medvedev said he was neither a strict liberal nor a staunch conservative. While supporting a modern market economy, he distanced himself from the ideological values currently associated with Russian liberalism, describing them as “very far” from his views.
The interview also touched on international matters. Medvedev reiterated that Russia’s offer to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with the US for one year “remains on the table.” He warned that if the treaty expires on February 5, legal limits on strategic weapons would disappear for the first time since 1972, potentially sparking a new arms race and encouraging other countries to develop nuclear weapons.
When asked about not meeting liberal circles’ hopes, Medvedev replied that if these groups now wish for Russia’s defeat, he is “happy” that he did not live up to their expectations. He stressed that leaders should work for their country, not to satisfy political factions, adding that one must “believe in your country and serve it” rather than trying to please anyone.
Reflecting on his presidency from 2008 to 2012, Medvedev said he was neither a strict liberal nor a staunch conservative. While supporting a modern market economy, he distanced himself from the ideological values currently associated with Russian liberalism, describing them as “very far” from his views.
The interview also touched on international matters. Medvedev reiterated that Russia’s offer to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with the US for one year “remains on the table.” He warned that if the treaty expires on February 5, legal limits on strategic weapons would disappear for the first time since 1972, potentially sparking a new arms race and encouraging other countries to develop nuclear weapons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment