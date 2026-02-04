403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mount Semeru in East Java Erupts Multiple Times
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano in East Java experienced seven eruptions within a three-hour span early Wednesday, propelling volcanic ash as high as 800 meters (2,624 feet) above its summit, according to state-run media.
The initial eruption took place at 4.58 am (2158GMT Tuesday), generating a dense gray ash plume drifting northeast, a news agency reported.
Seismic sensors recorded a peak amplitude of 22 mm, with the tremor lasting 138 seconds.
Further eruptions occurred at 6.10 am and 6.56 am, with ash ascending between 300 and 700 meters, while another eruption at 7.05 am sent a 600-meter-high column moving northward.
The fifth eruption reached up to 800 meters, and two additional eruptions were observed later as authorities maintained surveillance over the volcano.
Officials advised the public to stay clear of areas within 500 meters of the Besuk Kobokan riverbank, warning that hot clouds and lava flows could extend up to 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcano’s peak.
Situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Indonesia frequently experiences seismic events and hosts more than 120 active volcanoes.
The initial eruption took place at 4.58 am (2158GMT Tuesday), generating a dense gray ash plume drifting northeast, a news agency reported.
Seismic sensors recorded a peak amplitude of 22 mm, with the tremor lasting 138 seconds.
Further eruptions occurred at 6.10 am and 6.56 am, with ash ascending between 300 and 700 meters, while another eruption at 7.05 am sent a 600-meter-high column moving northward.
The fifth eruption reached up to 800 meters, and two additional eruptions were observed later as authorities maintained surveillance over the volcano.
Officials advised the public to stay clear of areas within 500 meters of the Besuk Kobokan riverbank, warning that hot clouds and lava flows could extend up to 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcano’s peak.
Situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Indonesia frequently experiences seismic events and hosts more than 120 active volcanoes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment