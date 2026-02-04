403
Paris Cybercrime Unit Conducts Search of Elon Musk’s X Offices
(MENAFN) Paris prosecutors announced on Tuesday that their cybercrime unit conducted a search of the French offices of Elon Musk’s social media company X as part of an ongoing investigation, according to reports.
The prosecutor’s office said the operation was carried out alongside Europol and the French police cybercrime unit.
The search is linked to an investigation opened in January 2025 into the platform’s algorithmic operations.
Musk and X’s former CEO, Linda Yaccarino, have been summoned for "voluntary hearings" on April 20 by the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.
Officials also noted that the office is leaving X as a communication channel and indicated they may continue correspondence through LinkedIn or Instagram.
