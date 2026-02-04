403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Telegram CEO Slams France for ‘Criminally Persecuting’ Social Networks
(MENAFN) Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov criticized France on Tuesday, arguing that the country is not free and claiming it is the only nation "criminally persecuting all social networks that give people some degree of freedom," according to reports.
Following police raids on the Paris offices of social media platform X, Durov wrote on X: "Don’t be mistaken: this is not a free country."
He has previously accused the French government of attempting to silence online criticism, alleging that President Emmanuel Macron seeks to turn the European Union into a "digital Gulag." Durov also claimed that Macron believes Europeans are "completely wrong to use social networks for information" and should instead rely on journalists and established media outlets.
French cybercrime police conducted the raids on X offices on Tuesday. Officials said the operation relates to an investigation into content recommended by the platform’s algorithm and its controversial AI chatbot, Grok.
The expanded investigation reportedly examines allegations of complicity in distributing pornographic images of minors and spreading Holocaust denial content through the AI system.
Durov remains under judicial supervision in France following his 2024 arrest, although his travel ban was reportedly lifted in November 2025.
Following police raids on the Paris offices of social media platform X, Durov wrote on X: "Don’t be mistaken: this is not a free country."
He has previously accused the French government of attempting to silence online criticism, alleging that President Emmanuel Macron seeks to turn the European Union into a "digital Gulag." Durov also claimed that Macron believes Europeans are "completely wrong to use social networks for information" and should instead rely on journalists and established media outlets.
French cybercrime police conducted the raids on X offices on Tuesday. Officials said the operation relates to an investigation into content recommended by the platform’s algorithm and its controversial AI chatbot, Grok.
The expanded investigation reportedly examines allegations of complicity in distributing pornographic images of minors and spreading Holocaust denial content through the AI system.
Durov remains under judicial supervision in France following his 2024 arrest, although his travel ban was reportedly lifted in November 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment