Israel Asks Lithuanian Parliament to Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) The Lithuanian Parliament received a request from Israel’s legislature urging lawmakers to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a public broadcaster reported.
The letter, initiated by the speakers of the Knesset and the US House of Representatives, praised Trump as a “defender of peace” committed to dialogue, diplomacy, and global leadership, and credited him with helping resolve eight conflicts. Trump has repeatedly claimed he deserves the prize for ending the “eight and a quarter wars.”
However, Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas declined to sign the letter, stating that “No decision on signing has been taken. We will consult with other regional parliamentarians, and then we will decide. A Lithuanian decision will be made after consulting our closest partners.”
The appeal, received on January 22, was forwarded to the Speaker’s office by the Parliament Chancellery. In contrast, Latvian Parliament Speaker Daiga Mierinia and Hungary’s Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover have signed the letter, with Mierinia facing criticism at home for acting unilaterally.
Last year’s laureate, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, reportedly gifted her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House on January 16. Organizers of the Nobel Prize maintain that the award cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or shared once announced.
