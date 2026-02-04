403
Killing of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Claims Spread
(MENAFN) Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the offspring of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly slain in the western Libyan town of Zintan, according to statements issued late Tuesday by his attorney Khaled al-Zaidi and adviser Abdullah Osman.
Reports from Libyan outlets indicated that the incident occurred inside his home and was perpetrated by four unknown assailants. The accounts added that security cameras at the residence had been shut down before the assault took place.
Local outlets further reported that Libya’s Attorney General has initiated a probe into the alleged killing.
Information about the circumstances remains vague, and Libyan officials have not yet released any formal confirmation of the reports.
In a post shared on his Facebook page, Moussa Ibrahim, who previously served as a spokesperson for the Gaddafi government, wrote: "They killed him treacherously while he wanted a unified, sovereign Libya, safe for all its people...They assassinated hope and a future, and planted hatred and animosity."
Commenting further on the reported assassination, Ibrahim stated: "The goal is more bloodshed, Libya's division and the destruction of every project for national unity, serving the interests of foreigners in the country."
A news agency cited the "444th Brigade" linked to the Defense Ministry under the Government of National Unity as "categorically” rejecting claims circulating on social media about its involvement in the clashes in Zintan and the related reports concerning Saif al-Islam’s killing.
Following his detention during the 2011 uprising that ended his father’s rule, Saif al-Islam resided in Zintan, a city situated about 136 kilometers (85 miles) southwest of Tripoli. However, even after his release in 2017, his exact whereabouts were not publicly disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
