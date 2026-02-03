Ballet Maestro Michelangelo Canale Brings International Adult Dance Festival To St. Petersburg

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Maestro Michelangelo Canale, an internationally renowned ballet master, has founded the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance, bringing world-class training and global dance events to the region.

Florida has welcomed a new member of its arts community with the arrival of Maestro Michelangelo Canale, an internationally recognized ballet master, teacher, and choreographer whose work spans ballet, contemporary dance, and innovative choreography. Canale is widely respected for his classical foundation and his ability to develop artists across disciplines. Known as a master teacher, he has educated artistic directors, principals, choreographers, professional dancers, and competitive athletes globally.

An alumnus of The Juilliard School, the Vaganova Ballet Academy, and a graduate of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Canale brings a wealth of international experience and expertise to Florida's vibrant dance community. Since relocating to Florida, Canale has founded the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance, a new non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the art of dance while providing professional instruction to aspiring professionals and recreational dancers in the community of Florida and beyond.

The Festival's flagship initiative is the International Dance Festival and Adult Dance Competition. The event will draw classical and modern/contemporary adult dance participants locally, and from around the world, while featuring internationally renowned ballet masters and choreographers. A Gala Performance will conclude the Festival, highlighting the participants and winners of the Competition.

Canale's influence extends well beyond the studio. Recently, he received a call from the parent of competitive figure skater Ellie Kam, who wished to express gratitude for Canale's impact on Kam's early training. Kam is now preparing to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Now based in Florida, Canale remains focused on what has always defined his work-mentoring artists, building community, and sharing a lifelong dedication to movement.