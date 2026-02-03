Wessel Insurance Services Sponsors The Magic At Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna Dream Builders Benefit Gala

Harford County, MD - Wessel Insurance Services, a trusted Harford County independent insurance agency, announces their sponsorship of Maryland magician Lowell Sheets at the upcoming Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna annual Dream Builders Benefit. The black-tie gala will take place on April 11, 2026, at the elegant Bulle Rock Residents Club.

The Dream Builders Benefit is Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna's premier annual fundraising event, bringing together community leaders, business owners, and supporters to raise critical funds that help local families achieve safe, affordable homeownership. Proceeds from the event directly support Habitat's mission of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter across Harford and Cecil Counties.

As part of the evening's entertainment, magician and entertainer Lowell Sheets-also known as The Magic Bartender and The Magic MC-will deliver interactive, high-impact close-up magic, using Wessel Insurance Services logo-branded playing cards, creating shared moments of wonder, laughter, and connection throughout the gala. His performances are known for blending sophisticated sleight-of-hand with humor and audience engagement, making him a favorite at upscale nonprofit and corporate events.

“Wessel Insurance Services believes strongly in supporting organizations that build stronger communities,” said co-owner Dave Wessel.“Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna does life-changing work right here in Harford County, and sponsoring Lowell Sheets' magic at the Dream Builders Benefit is our way of helping create an unforgettable evening that supports an incredible cause.”

As a locally rooted, independent insurance agency, Wessel Insurance Services works closely with individuals, families, and businesses to provide personalized coverage solutions for home, auto, business, and life insurance. Their sponsorship reflects a long-standing commitment to community involvement and supporting events that make a tangible difference for local residents.

The April 11, 2026 Dream Builders Benefit Gala at Bulle Rock Residents Club will feature dinner, silent auctions, entertainment, and opportunities to directly support Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna's housing initiatives. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event details are available at: