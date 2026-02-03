Gloucester Car Accident Attorneys Ken Gibson And John Singleton Explain How Virginia Law Protects Injured Drivers

GLOUCESTER, VA - Car accident victims throughout Gloucester County face complex legal challenges when seeking compensation for injuries sustained on Route 17 and other high-traffic roadways in the Middle Peninsula. Gloucester car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) explain the critical steps injured drivers must take to protect their legal rights under Virginia's strict liability laws.

According to Gloucester car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data shows Gloucester County experiences hundreds of collisions annually, with many resulting in serious injuries. These accidents frequently occur on Route 17, also known as the George Washington Memorial Highway, which carries thousands of vehicles daily through the county and serves as a major throughway connecting Northern Virginia commuters with Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.

Gloucester car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton emphasize that Virginia follows a strict contributory negligence rule that can eliminate an injured person's right to compensation. "Even first-time accident victims don't realize that Virginia's contributory negligence rule means even 1% of fault can bar your recovery," explains Gibson. "Many insurance companies use this harsh rule to their advantage, searching for any possible way to assign blame and avoid compensating crash victims."

Gibson notes that several high-risk areas throughout Gloucester County create dangerous conditions for drivers. These locations include Route 17 at Woods Cross Road, Route 17 at Main Street in Gloucester Courthouse, Route 17 at Brays Point Road, Route 17 at Providence Road, Route 17 at Route 216 (Guinea Road), Coleman Bridge approaches, and intersections near Gloucester Point. The Coleman Bridge creates additional hazards as traffic merges and accelerates while drivers cross the York River between Gloucester Point and Yorktown.

"Commercial truck traffic adds another layer of danger on Route 17," adds Gibson. "Large trucks require longer stopping distances and have significant blind spots. When truck drivers fail to maintain proper following distance or make unsafe lane changes, passenger vehicle occupants suffer the worst consequences."

Attorney Gibson advises that Virginia Code § 46.2-894 and § 46.2-371 require drivers to stop for any crash that results in injury, death, or property damage and to report it to law enforcement. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office or Virginia State Police respond and create official accident reports documenting what happened. Injured drivers should call 911 immediately if anyone is hurt and seek medical attention even if they feel fine initially, as some injuries don't show symptoms right away and insurance companies will use any delay in treatment to argue that injuries aren't serious.

"Waiting to address these claims only makes the situation more difficult," notes Gibson. "Virginia law gives injured people two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury case in circuit court under Virginia Code § 8.01-243, but deadlines can be even shorter when a Virginia government entity is involved."

The firm emphasizes that injured drivers should never admit fault at the scene, even if they think they might be partially responsible, should not give recorded statements to any insurance company before speaking with an attorney, should not post about the accident on social media, and should not sign any documents or accept any settlement offers without legal review.

Singleton points out that insurance companies frequently use multiple strategies to minimize payouts. "Adjusters may contact crash victims soon after their accident, offering a fast settlement," he observes. "These early offers are typically far below what claims are worth, presented before injured people know the full extent of their injuries."

For those facing car accident injuries in Gloucester County, consulting an experienced personal injury attorney may provide guidance through Virginia's complex legal requirements. Prompt action is advisable to preserve evidence and protect legal rights under the state's strict deadline rules.

