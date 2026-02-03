FSB Agent Detained For Secretly Using His Mother To Spy On Donetsk Region Defenders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The detainee was a 41-year-old resident. He was hiding from conscription and waiting for Russian troops to capture the region entirely.

The perpetrator immediately passed on the information he obtained to an FSB officer, who recruited him remotely and instructed him to coordinate Russian attacks. Using the information provided by this agent, the invaders hoped to track and shell Ukrainian positions.

Counterintelligence officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the enemy's reconnaissance area.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the FSB was seized from the detainee.

Investigators charged the enemy agent with treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, committed under martial law. He is being held in custody without the right to bail.

The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SSU detains Russian agent coordinating strikes on Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian FSB agent was recently foiled; he was attempting to identify and transmit the coordinates of airfields in the Cherkasy region to the enemy.

Photo: SSU