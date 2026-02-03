RICHTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Richtech Robotics Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Richtech securities between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM EST on January 29, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:RR) in the The United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech securities between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM EST on January 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until April 3, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Richtech's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



On January 29, 2026, Investing published an article entitled“Richtech Robotics stock tumbles after Hunterbrook questions Microsoft deal.” The article stated that Richtech stock plunged“amid broader market weakness and a critical report from Hunterbrook questioning the company's recently announced Microsoft collaboration.”

On this news, Richtech common stock fell 20.87% on January 29, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation.

