Closer Turkey-Saudi Relations Boost Trade, Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Growing political and economic cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia is not only enhancing trade and investment but also contributing to stability in the Middle East.
As two key countries in the region, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have deep-rooted ties that have been reinforced through a rising number of high-level reciprocal visits in recent years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to make another significant visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where he is expected to receive an official welcome from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
During the visit, the “Saudi Arabia-Türkiye Business Forum” will take place, organized jointly by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Trade and Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK). In recent developments, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved agreements with Türkiye in the fields of renewable energy and civil defense, as well as a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in social services.
The historical trajectory of Türkiye-Saudi relations highlights nearly a century of diplomatic engagement. Formal relations were established with the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1929, and ties have been strengthened through high-level visits and collaboration in regional organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Notably, then-Saudi King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Türkiye in 1966 as part of efforts to promote unity among Muslim nations.
These ongoing efforts reflect a commitment by both countries to deepen political, economic, and social cooperation while supporting broader regional stability.
