Hydreight Technologies Issues Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance Of ≈ $150 Million And Provides Q1 2026 Outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the"Company"), a provider of compliant digital health infrastructure and on-demand healthcare services across the United States, today issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and provided an outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance

Based on current internal planning assumptions, the Company expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $150 million, representing a conservative baseline outlook reflecting currently contracted demand and visible partner activity.1

This guidance is intended to represent a baseline or“floor-case” scenario and assumes continued execution across the Company's existing pharmacy operations and digital health platform. The guidance excludes any potential incremental contributions from acquisitions, new geographic market entries, or commercial arrangements that are not currently operational as of the date of this release.

Q1 2026 Revenue Outlook

The Company expects revenue to increase throughout fiscal 2026 as several major partnerships, clients, and pharmacy product lines that were planned and implemented in late 2025 and early 2026 go live. Based on current visibility and contracted activity, the Company expects revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 to be in the range of approximately $25 million to $28 million.

Cost Structure, Margin and Profitability Context

The Company's fiscal 2026 guidance assumes no material increase in fixed operating costs relative to late-2025 levels. Hydreight has already established its national regulatory, pharmacy, and technology infrastructure, and management expects incremental revenue growth to be supported largely by this existing cost base.

Based on current internal planning assumptions, and assuming fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $150 million, management expects the Company to generate an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15–17%.2

This reflects the anticipated benefit of scaling transaction volumes across a largely fixed operating cost structure. While the Company believes it is well positioned to benefit from operating leverage as revenue grows, actual results may vary based on transaction volumes, partner mix, product utilization, and other operational factors.

Baseline (“Floor-Case”) Assumptions

Management defines the $150 million fiscal 2026 guidance as a baseline outlook because it is derived solely from:



Existing partner relationships and currently active customer programs



Observable transaction volumes and contracted demand

Continued utilization of the Company's existing pharmacy and platform infrastructure



The guidance does not assume contributions from potential acquisitions, expansion into new international markets, or additional enterprise partnerships beyond those already in operation as of the date of this release.

Management Commentary

“This guidance reflects the visibility we now have into our operations as we enter 2026,” said Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight.“Importantly, it is grounded in existing demand and supported by a disciplined cost structure. With much of our infrastructure already in place, we believe the business is positioned to scale efficiently while maintaining margin discipline as transaction volumes grow.”

Capital Position

The Company recently completed a $15 million bought deal financing led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. The proceeds provide additional working capital to support anticipated transaction volumes and ongoing operations. Management believes the Company is adequately capitalized to execute on its fiscal 2026 baseline outlook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ...; Telephone: (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 300 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy, hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company does not present Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin, or Adjusted EBITDA amounts in this release.

The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs, (ii) share-based payments expense, and (iii) gains or losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA may also be subject to adjustments related to profit-sharing arrangements associated with the VSDHOne platform, including those involving Victory Square Technologies Inc.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding the Company's operating cash flow trends, revenue composition, scalability, and cash-generating potential, and may assist in evaluating the Company's business relative to peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS or GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP or IFRS.

Revenue recognition for certain offerings, including those facilitated through the Company's VSDHOne platform, is subject to management judgment and auditor review and may involve the deferral of revenue depending on the structure and timing of partner arrangements, fulfillment obligations, and applicable accounting standards. As a result, reported GAAP revenue may differ from gross processing volumes or cash receipts during a given period.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding revenue guidance information for fiscal 2026, expectations for the 2025 and 2026 strategic outlook, the Company's growth, margins, and VSDHOne's, success of the execution of Hydreight's business plans, including any partnerships or new product launches, Hydreight's anticipated performance and related operational metrics.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. In particular, the revenue guidance provided herein is based on management's current expectations regarding the processing and fulfillment of orders through new and existing partners; however, actual reported revenue remains subject to final audit and the specific determination of how auditors recognize VSDHOne revenue (including, but not limited to, "Gross" versus "Net" revenue treatment). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the ability to retain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company, the ability of the Company to launch new product offerings that are planned in a timely manner, the impact of inflation and rising costs of goods and services on the Company's business model, the risk that intended monetization opportunities or specific revenue recognition treatments do not materialize as anticipated by management, the dependence on third-party partners for the successful processing and fulfillment of projected order volumes, the Company's inability to manage increased volume of new active users, customers and competitors, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws, compliance with extensive government regulation, and the Company's ability to finance and support new programs or product launches. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Footnotes

1 Internal planning assumptions include, among other things, management's current expectations regarding partner activity, transaction volumes, service mix, capacity utilization across pharmacy operations, and general market conditions, based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA margin is based on management's internal planning assumptions and is provided for illustrative purposes only. Actual results may differ materially.