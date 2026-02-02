Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Ethiopia Amid Diplomatic Activity

2026-02-02 08:09:57
(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Ethiopia on Sunday, meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos as part of ongoing diplomatic activity in Addis Ababa.

The visit comes during a period of intensified foreign engagement, following recent trips to Ethiopia by the foreign ministers of China, Germany, and Japan, as well as the U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Prime Minister Abiy said discussions with Cooper focused on bilateral and regional cooperation. In her meeting with Foreign Minister Gedion, the two leaders exchanged views on regional peace and security and emphasized the importance of strengthening the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom.

During the visit, officials signed several cooperation agreements, including memoranda of understanding on technical support for public investment and asset management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility.

This trip marks one of Cooper’s first official visits to East Africa since her appointment as foreign secretary in late 2025. Ethiopia continues to pursue active engagement with international partners amid ongoing regional political and security developments.

