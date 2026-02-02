MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dinero Ventures Enters into Property Purchase and Assignment Agreements for Mineral Claims

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Dinero Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: DNO) (the " Company ") announces that it has entered into a property purchase agreement dated February 2, 2026 (the " Purchase Agreement ") with Red Eye Resources Ltd. (" Red Eye ") pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims known as the Mount Bisson property located in British Columbia, Canada (the " Property "). As consideration for the Property, the Company will issue 1,953,641 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") to Red Eye at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share (the " Consideration Shares "). In connection with the Purchase Agreement, the Company will assume Red Eye's obligation to pay a 1% net smelter return royalty (the " Royalty ", and collectively with the Consideration Shares, the " Property Purchase ").

The Company also announces that it has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement dated February 2, 2026 (the " Assignment Agreement ") with Red Eye and Glen Prior (the " Optionor "). On September 1, 2023, Red Eye and the Optionor entered into an option agreement (the " Option Agreement "), pursuant to which the Optionor granted to Red Eye the option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims as described in the Option Agreement (the " Option "). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, Red Eye will assign the Option to the Company and the Company will assume all rights and obligations of Red Eye under the Option Agreement (the " Assignment ", and collectively with the Property Purchase, the " Transactions "). As consideration for the Option, the Company will issue 250,000 Common Shares to Red Eye at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share.

The Transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). No finders' fees will be paid in connection with the Transactions.

The property has REE mineralization associated with a NW trending magnetic high within the claim boundaries. A historic airborne geophysical (magnetic and radiometric) survey over the claims identified a 1-2 km wide north- northwest trending magnetic high that is within the property boundaries. Red Eye has confirmed the magnetic anomaly as well collected silt samples during the same program which show an overall high concentration of REEs, suggesting widespread REE- bearing zones throughout the property. The Company has a drill permit allowing diamond drilling to evaluate zones of parallel REE bearing zones.

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Dinero Ventures Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Related Party Transactions

As Edward Kruchkowski and Randy Kasum are executive officers of the Company and control persons of Red Eye, the Transactions will constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Transactions are exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

About Dinero Ventures Ltd.

Dinero Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is committed to building shareholder value through disciplined exploration, responsible development, and strategic project generation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DINERO VENTURES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company and Red Eye do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the completion of the Transactions, including TSXV approval and the closing of the Transactions.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of the management of the Company and the management of Red Eye, including, without limitation, that the parties will obtain all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents required for the completion of the Transactions, including TSXV approval, and the other conditions to the completion of the Transactions will be fulfilled.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company or Red Eye to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the conditions to the consummation of the Transactions may not be satisfied, the Transactions may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, the failure of the Company and Red Eye to obtain all requisite approvals for the Transactions, including the approval of the TSXV, and the completion of the Transactions may be adversely impacted by changes in legislation, changes in TSXV policies, political instability or general market conditions.

Such forward-looking information represents the best judgment of the management of the Company and the management of Red Eye based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company, nor Red Eye, nor any of their representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company, nor Red Eye, nor any of their representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release.







