TAPI Pipeline Works To Reach Herat Center By The End Of 2026
Speaking during a meeting with Afghan officials, Meredov expressed appreciation for the conditions created for the implementation of the project and noted progress in advancing construction works in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the TAPI gas pipeline as a key priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.
