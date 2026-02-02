Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TAPI Pipeline Works To Reach Herat Center By The End Of 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is expected to reach the center of Afghanistan's Herat Province by the end of 2026, Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov said, Trend reports via the X account of Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister.

Speaking during a meeting with Afghan officials, Meredov expressed appreciation for the conditions created for the implementation of the project and noted progress in advancing construction works in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the TAPI gas pipeline as a key priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.

