Fire in Crans-Montana Switzerland Claims Dozens of Lives
(MENAFN) The death toll from a catastrophic fire at a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve has risen to 41, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
An 18-year-old Swiss man, who had been hospitalized in Zurich after sustaining injuries in the blaze, passed away on Saturday. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding his death or the ongoing investigation into the fire.
The incident, which took place in the Valais mountain resort, is now considered one of the deadliest tragedies in Switzerland’s recent history. At least 115 other individuals suffered serious injuries, many of whom required emergency medical care and hospitalization.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, while local emergency services and hospitals remain focused on providing care to survivors and managing the aftermath. The tragedy has deeply affected the community, with officials calling for calm and support for the victims’ families.
The fire has also sparked renewed discussions about safety regulations and emergency preparedness in public venues across the country, as officials seek to prevent similar incidents in the future.
