(MENAFN- GetNews) Large Commercial Ceiling HVLS Fan Industrial Cooling Fans for Singapore Basketball Court 7.3m Diameter 14989m3/min Air Flow 60 rpm Max. Speed 1200m2 Coverage Area 1.25kw/h Input Power Commercial HVLS Fan CDM series is designed for commercial use, direct drived by IE4 PMSM Motor, very quiet 38dB and maintenance free. Suitable use for business hall, public place, schools, bars... PMSM Motor and drive is core technology of Apogee, we got the patent of the whole fan including the motor, drive, appearance, constructions and etc., this series was verified by market for more than 7 years and applied in various application. Size from 3m~7.3m, suitable for different applications, industrial and commercial.

CDM Series Specification (Direct Drive with PMSM Motor) Model Diameter Blade Qty Weight KG Voltage V Current A Power KW Max RPM Airflow M3/min Coverage Area m2 CDM-7300 7300 5/6 89 220/380V 7.3/2.7 1.2 60 14989 800-1500 CDM-6100 6100 5/6 80 220/380V 6.1/2.3 1 70 13000 650-1250 CDM-5500 5500 5/6 75 220/380V 5.4/2.0 0.9 80 12000 500-900 CDM-4800 4800 5/6 70 220/380V 4.8/1.8 0.8 90 9700 350-700 CDM-3600 3600 5/6 60 220/380V 4.1/1.5 0.7 100 9200 200-450 CDM-3000 3000 5/6 56 220/380V 3.6/1.3 0.6 110 7300 150-300

● Delivery terms: Ex Works, FOB, CIF, Door to Door.

● Input power Supply: single-phase, three-phase 120V, 230V, 460V, 1p/3p 50/60Hz.

● Building Structure: H-beam, Reinforced Concrete Beam, Spherical Grid.

● The minimum installation height of the building is above 3.5m, if there is crane, the space between beam and crane is 1m.

● The safety distance between fan blades and obstacles is above 0.3m.

● We provide technical support of measurement and installation.

● Customization is negotiable, such as logo, blade color...

Product Advantages







Energy Efficient

Apogee CDM Series HVLS Fan unique streamlined fan blade design minimizes resistance and converts electrical energy into air kinetic energy most efficiently. Compared with ordinary small fans, the large-diameter fan pushes the airflow vertically to the ground, forming an airflow layer below, which can cover a large area. In an open space, the coverage area of a single fan can reach 1500 square meters, and The input voltage per hour is only 1.25KW, which greatly reduces the cost of efficient and energy-saving use.

Help People Cool Down

In the hot summer, when customers walk into your store, a cool and comfortable environment can help you retain customers and attract them to stay. Apogee's large-scale energy-saving fan with high air volume and low wind speed generates a three-dimensional natural breeze during operation, which blows the human body in all directions, promotes the evaporation of sweat and takes away heat, and the cooling feeling can reach 5-8 °C.











Promote Air Circulation

CDM Series is a good ventilation solution for commercial places. The operation of the fan promotes the air mixing in the whole space, and quickly blows and discharges the fume and moisture with unpleasant odors, maintaining a fresh and comfortable environment. For example, gyms and restaurants, etc., not only improve the use environment but also save the cost of use.

Beautiful And Safe

The professional R&D team designs a unique streamlined fan blade according to the principle of aerodynamics. The overall color matching of the fan is exquisite, and we also provide customized services, which can design products according to customer needs. Safety is the biggest advantage of a product. Apogee HVLS Fan has a strict quality management mechanism. The parts and raw materials of the product are produced according to international quality standards. The overall fan hub structure of the fan has good compactness, ultra-high strength and fracture toughness, yielding Strength and anti-fatigue performance, prevent the risk of fracture of the aluminum alloy chassis. The fan blade connection part, the fan blade lining and the fan hub are connected by 3 mm as a whole, and each fan blade is securely connected by a 3 mm steel plate to effectively prevent the fan blade from falling off.







Main Components

1. Motor:

IE4 Permanent Magnet BLDC Motor is Apogee Core technology with patents. Compared with geardrive fan, it has brilliant features, energy saving 50%, maintenance free (without gear problem), longer lifetime 15years, more safe and reliable.







2. Driver:

Drive is Apogee core technology with patents, customized software for hvls fans, smart protection for temperature, anti-collision, over-voltage, over-current, phase break, over-heat and etc. The delicate touchscreen is smart, smaller than big box, it shows speed directly.







3. Central Control:

Apogee Smart Control is our patents, able to control 30 large fans, through timing and temperature sensing, the operation plan is pre-defined. While improving the environment, minimize the cost of electricity.







4. Bearing:

Double bearing design, use SKF brand, to keep long lifetime and good reliability.







5:

Hub is made of ultra-high strength, Alloy steel Q460D.







6. Bearing:

Blades is made of aluminum alloy 6063-T6, aerodynamic and resist fatigue design, effectively prevent deformation, big air volume, surface anodic oxidation for easy clean.







Installation Condition







We have experienced technical team, and we will provide professional technical service including measurement and installation.

1. From blades to floor > 3m

2. From blades to barriers (crane) > 0.3m

3. From blades to barriers (column/light) > 0.3m

Application





