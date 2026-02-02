Large Commercial Ceiling HVLS Fan Industrial Cooling Fans For Singapore Basketball Court
|
CDM Series Specification (Direct Drive with PMSM Motor)
|
Model
|
Diameter
|
Blade Qty
|
Weight
KG
|
Voltage
V
|
Current
A
|
Power
KW
|
Max
RPM
|
Airflow
M3/min
|
Coverage
Area m2
|
CDM-7300
|
7300
|
5/6
|
89
|
220/380V
|
7.3/2.7
|
1.2
|
60
|
14989
|
800-1500
|
CDM-6100
|
6100
|
5/6
|
80
|
220/380V
|
6.1/2.3
|
1
|
70
|
13000
|
650-1250
|
CDM-5500
|
5500
|
5/6
|
75
|
220/380V
|
5.4/2.0
|
0.9
|
80
|
12000
|
500-900
|
CDM-4800
|
4800
|
5/6
|
70
|
220/380V
|
4.8/1.8
|
0.8
|
90
|
9700
|
350-700
|
CDM-3600
|
3600
|
5/6
|
60
|
220/380V
|
4.1/1.5
|
0.7
|
100
|
9200
|
200-450
|
CDM-3000
|
3000
|
5/6
|
56
|
220/380V
|
3.6/1.3
|
0.6
|
110
|
7300
|
150-300
● Delivery terms: Ex Works, FOB, CIF, Door to Door.
● Input power Supply: single-phase, three-phase 120V, 230V, 460V, 1p/3p 50/60Hz.
● Building Structure: H-beam, Reinforced Concrete Beam, Spherical Grid.
● The minimum installation height of the building is above 3.5m, if there is crane, the space between beam and crane is 1m.
● The safety distance between fan blades and obstacles is above 0.3m.
● We provide technical support of measurement and installation.
● Customization is negotiable, such as logo, blade color...
Product Advantages
Energy Efficient
Apogee CDM Series HVLS Fan unique streamlined fan blade design minimizes resistance and converts electrical energy into air kinetic energy most efficiently. Compared with ordinary small fans, the large-diameter fan pushes the airflow vertically to the ground, forming an airflow layer below, which can cover a large area. In an open space, the coverage area of a single fan can reach 1500 square meters, and The input voltage per hour is only 1.25KW, which greatly reduces the cost of efficient and energy-saving use.
Help People Cool Down
In the hot summer, when customers walk into your store, a cool and comfortable environment can help you retain customers and attract them to stay. Apogee's large-scale energy-saving fan with high air volume and low wind speed generates a three-dimensional natural breeze during operation, which blows the human body in all directions, promotes the evaporation of sweat and takes away heat, and the cooling feeling can reach 5-8 °C.
Promote Air Circulation
CDM Series is a good ventilation solution for commercial places. The operation of the fan promotes the air mixing in the whole space, and quickly blows and discharges the fume and moisture with unpleasant odors, maintaining a fresh and comfortable environment. For example, gyms and restaurants, etc., not only improve the use environment but also save the cost of use.
Beautiful And Safe
The professional R&D team designs a unique streamlined fan blade according to the principle of aerodynamics. The overall color matching of the fan is exquisite, and we also provide customized services, which can design products according to customer needs. Safety is the biggest advantage of a product. Apogee HVLS Fan has a strict quality management mechanism. The parts and raw materials of the product are produced according to international quality standards. The overall fan hub structure of the fan has good compactness, ultra-high strength and fracture toughness, yielding Strength and anti-fatigue performance, prevent the risk of fracture of the aluminum alloy chassis. The fan blade connection part, the fan blade lining and the fan hub are connected by 3 mm as a whole, and each fan blade is securely connected by a 3 mm steel plate to effectively prevent the fan blade from falling off.
Main Components
1. Motor:
IE4 Permanent Magnet BLDC Motor is Apogee Core technology with patents. Compared with geardrive fan, it has brilliant features, energy saving 50%, maintenance free (without gear problem), longer lifetime 15years, more safe and reliable.
2. Driver:
Drive is Apogee core technology with patents, customized software for hvls fans, smart protection for temperature, anti-collision, over-voltage, over-current, phase break, over-heat and etc. The delicate touchscreen is smart, smaller than big box, it shows speed directly.
3. Central Control:
Apogee Smart Control is our patents, able to control 30 large fans, through timing and temperature sensing, the operation plan is pre-defined. While improving the environment, minimize the cost of electricity.
4. Bearing:
Double bearing design, use SKF brand, to keep long lifetime and good reliability.
5:
Hub is made of ultra-high strength, Alloy steel Q460D.
6. Bearing:
Blades is made of aluminum alloy 6063-T6, aerodynamic and resist fatigue design, effectively prevent deformation, big air volume, surface anodic oxidation for easy clean.
Installation Condition
We have experienced technical team, and we will provide professional technical service including measurement and installation.
1. From blades to floor > 3m
2. From blades to barriers (crane) > 0.3m
3. From blades to barriers (column/light) > 0.3m
Application
