Prefabricated Construction Accelerates Market Adoption: Modular Buildings Enter A New Stage Of High-Quality Industry Development

MENAFN - GetNews) As the construction industry accelerates its transition toward green, intelligent, and industrialized development, prefabricated and modular construction is emerging as a key focus of the global market by policy support, market expansion, and innovation across the industry chain, both global and Chinese markets are showing strong growth momentum.

Recent industry reports indicate that the prefabricated and modular construction market continues to expand, with notable growth expected in the coming years.

The global prefabricated construction market is projected to maintain steady growth, accelerating the transformation of the construction industry toward industrialization, sustainability, and digitalization.

In the modular construction sector, prefabrication, standardization, and factory-based production significantly improve construction efficiency while addressing common challenges of traditional building methods, such as long project timelines and limited on-site control.

According to research institutions, the global modular construction market is expected to grow substantially by 2030 growth segments include relocatable buildings, integrated modular components, and prefabricated structural systems.

Recent industry events continue to promote practical application and technical exchange within the prefabricated construction sector late January, the 5th National Prefabricated Construction Industry Expert Forum was held in Guangzhou, bringing together representatives from government authorities, industry associations, local housing departments, and leading enterprises.

The forum focused on frontier practices in intelligent construction, green and low-carbon development, and industrial integration, emphasizing coordinated advancement through policy, technology, and standard systems.

Several converging trends are currently shaping the future of prefabricated and modular construction:

Policy–Industry Synergy Accelerates Market Adoption

Continuous national-level support, improved standards systems, and advocacy for green and digital construction provide a solid foundation for large-scale application.

Modular Construction Addresses Schedule and Cost Challenges

Modular design and factory production are increasingly applied across residential, commercial, educational, and healthcare projects, significantly reducing construction time and improving on-site efficiency.

Green Construction and Intelligent Manufacturing

The integration of prefabricated buildings with digital technologies, BIM systems, and intelligent monitoring tools is accelerating the shift from on-site construction to factory manufacturing, enhancing quality and sustainability.

Facing challenges such as labor shortages, rising costs, and stricter environmental requirements, prefabricated and modular construction is becoming a key driver of transformation within the construction industry.

At VICDOWEX, we focus on delivering reliable prefabricated and modular building solutions for overseas and industrial projects.

With integrated capabilities covering design, manufacturing, and project support, we help clients improve construction efficiency, control costs, and simplify project delivery.

As the industry continues to evolve, VICDOWEX remains committed to supporting global partners with practical, scalable, and efficient building solutions.

Learn more about VICDOWEX modular and prefabricated building solutions.

Contact us to discuss your project requirements.

Phone: +86 13602305481

Email:...

















