MENAFN - GetNews) Meeting and Exchanging, Opening Up New Opportunities for the Drone Industry

On August 6th,a delegation led by Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev had an in-depth meeting and exchange with EFY. EFYI's founder Qi Juntong, actual controller Bai Gang and other senior leaders warmly received them. The two sides had an in-depth discussion on the innovative applications of drones in multiple fields and international cooperation models.

Technological Empowerment, Demonstrating the Strength of Intelligent Unmanned SystemsDuring the symposium, EFYI demonstrated to Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev and his party the company's cutting-edge achievements and commercial applications in the field of intelligent unmanned systems in the air, space, ground and sea.

Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev showed a keen interest in EFYI's formation performance business and closely observed the AGILEBEE, a breakthrough product in the industry with a drone placement spacing of only 0.38 meters.

At the same time, he deeply understood the new breakthroughs in the energy replenishment mode of the newly released AGILE BEE IV model this year by EFYI. This innovation will greatly improve the operational efficiency and endurance of drones, providing more solid technical support for international business scenarios. Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev also paid great attention to the applications of EFYI in intelligent security, urban inspection, agricultural plant protection, etc. Relying on advanced technologies such as cluster collaboration, automatic operation and maintenance, and AI-empowered decision-making, EFYI can significantly improve operational efficiency, provide a full range of solutions for the construction of smart cities in Uzbekistan, and help it achieve intelligent upgrades in urban management and infrastructure maintenance.

Highly Recognized, Seeking In-Depth Industrial CooperationDeputy Prime Minister Khodjaev spoke highly of EFYI's technical strength and industrialization ability. He said that Uzbekistan has significant advantages in fields such as energy and infrastructure, and hopes to rely on EFYI's technical and talent resources to promote in-depth cooperation between the two sides in the industrial application of drones.

This exchange fully demonstrates the enhancement of the global competitiveness of Chinese drone technology from "single product export to systematic solution". The recognition of Chinese drone innovation technology by the international community further confirms the demonstration value of EFYI's full-ecology application development model. As an important promoter of the global low-altitude intelligent industry, EFYI is providing useful references for the development of the international drone industry through technological innovation practices, and continuously promoting the intelligent upgrading of the global low-altitude economy. EFYI will take this meeting as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with Uzbekistan in the low-altitude industry. In the future, it will be based in Central Asia and radiate to Europe, driven by scientific and technological innovation, to provide global customers with higher-quality products and services, and help the global low-altitude economy reach new heights.