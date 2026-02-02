403
China Carries Out Executions of Key Myanmar-Based Gang Members
(MENAFN) China has executed at least 15 high-ranking members of criminal gangs operating in northern Myanmar, following convictions for multiple offenses, including intentional homicide, telecom fraud, and drug trafficking. Four of the executions took place on Monday.
The four individuals were sentenced to death by a court last November, according to state-run reports. The executions were carried out by a court in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, with approval from the Supreme People's Court.
Earlier, on Thursday, China executed 11 members of the same gangs in Wenzhou city, Zhejiang province. These individuals had been sentenced to death in September of the previous year.
Authorities have intensified efforts to tackle telecom fraud. Last year, more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of such crimes were repatriated to China. In February, China, Myanmar, and Thailand conducted a joint operation to return suspects from the Myawaddy region in Myanmar.
Since Myanmar’s 2021 coup, which sparked a civil war, scam operations have proliferated across poorly regulated border areas. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated last week that Beijing has been cooperating with Myanmar and other countries to “combat cross border telecom fraud and eliminate the telecom fraud criminals.” He added, “These efforts have achieved effective results. China will continue deepening international cooperation on law enforcement and fight telecom fraud and eliminate these crimes.”
