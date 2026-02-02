403
Iran Refutes Trump’s Nuclear Deadline Claims
(MENAFN) Tehran rejected claims Monday that Washington delivered any timeframe for diplomatic negotiations, even as both nations confirmed ongoing communication channels remain active to defuse mounting hostilities.
Iran has "always acted with honesty and seriousness" in diplomatic processes, but has "never accepted any kind of ultimatum or deadline," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declared during his weekly media briefing in Tehran.
"Therefore, the claim that Iran has received any deadlines from the US cannot be confirmed."
The denial directly contradicts statements from US President Donald Trump, who told journalists Friday he imposed a negotiation deadline on Tehran while American naval forces surge into the Persian Gulf.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that he had communicated the deadline directly to Tehran, adding, "Only they know for sure."
Relations between the adversaries deteriorated sharply after recent mass demonstrations against Iran's government, with Tehran accusing Washington and Israel of orchestrating the civil unrest.
Throughout the upheaval, Trump broadcast multiple social media directives to demonstrators, urging them to "keep protesting" and "take over institutions," while vowing that "help was on the way."
Trump confirmed last week that a substantial American "armada" was advancing toward the region, cautioning Iran to negotiate over its nuclear activities or potentially confront military intervention.
De-escalation signals emerged after multiple regional powers, including Turkiye, initiated mediation efforts between the feuding governments.
Baghaei described Iran as currently in a "decision-making stage," rejecting media conjecture regarding scheduling, venue, or participants for prospective Tehran-Washington dialogue.
He acknowledged Trump has voiced aspirations for a "fair and just" agreement, while Iran maintains its non-pursuit of nuclear weaponry.
"For the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other party, it is completely clear what is meant by a fair agreement or understanding," Baghaei said.
"Our basis is international treaties and the principles of international law. Regarding the nuclear issue, Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy is recognized in the relevant treaty, so we are not going to create a new framework."
Significantly, Tehran and Washington conducted indirect nuclear diplomacy last June when Israel struck Iranian targets, triggering twelve days of military exchanges and dramatically intensifying antagonism between the rivals.
After that conflict, Iran halted American negotiations, assigning Washington accountability for the Israeli assault on Iranian territory.
