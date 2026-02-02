Special Allocation To AIIMS Delhi In Union Budget To Boost Research, Innovation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has received a special allocation in the Union Budget, aimed at strengthening research, innovation and overall development at the country's premier medical institution.

Highlighting the significance of the allocation, Dr Rima Dada, in charge of the AIIMS Hospital Media Cell, said the enhanced budgetary support will help AIIMS expand its role as a national hub for advanced medical research, innovation and capacity building.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Rima explained that the allocation would be utilised to promote cutting-edge research across multiple medical disciplines, encourage innovation in healthcare delivery, and strengthen developmental initiatives within the institution. She said the focus would be on improving patient outcomes while also advancing scientific knowledge.

“The special allocation in the health budget will provide momentum to research, innovation and development activities at AIIMS. It will help us strengthen existing research programmes and create new opportunities for innovation in the medical field,” Dr Rima said.

She noted that AIIMS has consistently played a leading role in clinical research, translational studies and evidence-based medicine, and the additional support would further enhance its capabilities. According to her, the allocation will also aid in upgrading infrastructure and facilities required for advanced research and academic excellence.

The allocation is also expected to support developmental activities, including strengthening institutional capacity, improving training opportunities for medical professionals and fostering an ecosystem that promotes scientific inquiry and innovation.

Emphasising AIIMS' national responsibility, Dr Rima said the institution not only provides specialised healthcare services but also contributes significantly to policy-relevant research and medical education.“With this budgetary support, AIIMS will be better positioned to serve patients, train future healthcare leaders and contribute to the advancement of medical science,” she said.

AIIMS, New Delhi, this year received an enhanced allocation of Rs 5,500.92 crore, an increase of 5.85 per cent since last year

The special allocation to AIIMS Delhi reflects the government's focus on strengthening premier healthcare institutions as part of broader efforts to improve health outcomes, promote innovation and build a robust and resilient healthcare system in the country.