403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swedish UNHCR Chief Steps Down After Epstein Island Trip Revealed
(MENAFN) The chairwoman of Sweden's UNHCR committee stepped down Monday following revelations that she traveled to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean retreat over a decade ago.
Joanna Rubinstein terminated her leadership role after newly declassified materials exposed the 2012 family trip to Epstein's island compound, according to a newspaper, a Swedish daily newspaper.
"Joanna chose to leave her assignment after what appeared in the media over the weekend. This was not something that the organization or the board was previously aware of," Daniel Axelsson, communications director for the Swedish UNHCR, confirmed to the publication.
Court documents show Rubinstein and her relatives accepted Epstein's hospitality at the secluded property, subsequently sending an appreciative email characterizing the experience favorably. The visit occurred years after Epstein's criminal conviction on sex-related offenses.
"I was aware of the verdict at the time of the visit. What has subsequently emerged about the extent of the abuse is appalling and something I strongly distance myself from," Rubinstein told the newspaper.
The disclosure stems from a massive evidence dump authorized by the US Justice Department—exceeding 3 million document pages, 2,000 video files, and 180,000 photographs connected to the Epstein investigation. The release followed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, enacted after US President Donald Trump signed the legislation November 19.
The trove contains imagery of high-profile individuals, sealed grand jury testimony, and law enforcement documentation, though extensive redactions shield victim identities.
Epstein died by suicide by hanging in a New York City detention facility August 10, 2019, while held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center awaiting prosecution on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors and young women.
Joanna Rubinstein terminated her leadership role after newly declassified materials exposed the 2012 family trip to Epstein's island compound, according to a newspaper, a Swedish daily newspaper.
"Joanna chose to leave her assignment after what appeared in the media over the weekend. This was not something that the organization or the board was previously aware of," Daniel Axelsson, communications director for the Swedish UNHCR, confirmed to the publication.
Court documents show Rubinstein and her relatives accepted Epstein's hospitality at the secluded property, subsequently sending an appreciative email characterizing the experience favorably. The visit occurred years after Epstein's criminal conviction on sex-related offenses.
"I was aware of the verdict at the time of the visit. What has subsequently emerged about the extent of the abuse is appalling and something I strongly distance myself from," Rubinstein told the newspaper.
The disclosure stems from a massive evidence dump authorized by the US Justice Department—exceeding 3 million document pages, 2,000 video files, and 180,000 photographs connected to the Epstein investigation. The release followed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, enacted after US President Donald Trump signed the legislation November 19.
The trove contains imagery of high-profile individuals, sealed grand jury testimony, and law enforcement documentation, though extensive redactions shield victim identities.
Epstein died by suicide by hanging in a New York City detention facility August 10, 2019, while held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center awaiting prosecution on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors and young women.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment