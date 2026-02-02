403
UK Starmer to Hold Japan Visit After China Trip
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will arrive in Japan on Saturday immediately following his China trip, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
The diplomatic mission will feature formal discussions between Starmer and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, culminating in a working dinner between the two leaders, according to ministry officials.
"This visit of Prime Minister Starmer is expected to further strengthen the Japan-UK relations," the ministry stated.
Commercial connections between the two nations remain robust, with bilateral trade volume hitting £33.2 billion (approximately $42.2 billion) during the twelve-month period concluding in the second quarter of 2025, data from the UK Department for Business and Trade shows.
Both Japan and the United Kingdom operate as constitutional monarchies and forged diplomatic ties in 1858, establishing a relationship spanning more than 165 years.
Starmer's Asian tour began Friday with his touchdown in Shanghai, China's commercial epicenter, where the British leader is actively pursuing expanded market access and business prospects for UK-based enterprises.
The back-to-back visits underscore Britain's strategic pivot toward strengthening economic and diplomatic partnerships across Asia's two largest developed economies amid shifting global trade dynamics.
