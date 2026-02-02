403
Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Two Palestinians Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians, including a young child, were killed and several others injured on Monday when Israeli forces struck displacement tents and a shelter in the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported.
A 3-year-old boy was among those killed after Israeli naval gunboats shelled tents along the coast of the al-Iqlimi area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Several wounded civilians were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in the city.
Another Palestinian was killed and multiple people were wounded, including one in critical condition, after an Israeli quadcopter drone targeted a school sheltering displaced individuals in Jabalia, in northern Gaza.
Witnesses also reported that Israeli military vehicles east of the so-called Yellow Line—covering more than half of eastern Gaza—opened heavy fire toward nearby areas. The Yellow Line separates zones under Israeli deployment from western areas where Palestinians are allowed to move. The line is temporary under the first phase of the October 10 ceasefire, which outlines further Israeli withdrawals and a complete pullout from Gaza.
Additional reports indicate that Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in Rafah in the south and in central Gaza, targeting buildings and facilities.
Despite the ceasefire and a US announcement in January marking the start of its second phase—which includes further Israeli withdrawals and reconstruction efforts estimated at $70 billion—violations have continued. These attacks have resulted in hundreds of Palestinian casualties since the truce took effect.
The ceasefire originally ended an Israeli offensive that began on October 8, 2023, which lasted two years, leaving more than 71,000 Palestinians dead, over 171,000 injured, and approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed.
