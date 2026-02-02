403
US Olympians Condemn Recent Federal Shootings in Minneapolis
(MENAFN) Several US athletes preparing for upcoming Olympic competitions have added their voices to public criticism following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal authorities in Minneapolis last month.
The incidents have sparked weeks of demonstrations across Minnesota, with protests and clashes focusing on immigration enforcement actions and the shootings themselves. Tensions were evident last Sunday during a Professional Women’s Hockey League game in St. Paul, where spectators were heard chanting “ICE out now.”
After the game, players from the Minnesota Frost who are also members of the US Olympic team said it was important to recognize what their community is going through. Speaking according to reports, the athletes said local events could not be ignored, even in the context of professional sports.
“It’s obviously really heavy,” Pannek said. “I think people have been asking a lot of us what it’s like to represent our state and our country.”
She added, “I think what I’m most proud to represent is the thousands -- tens of thousands -- of people who show up on some of the coldest days of the year to stand and fight for what they believe in.”
Another player explained that the team has focused on creating a welcoming environment for fans despite the ongoing unrest. “Even though you can’t feel safe, I feel like, in this time and place here in Minnesota,” Heise said.
The situation has also resonated beyond hockey. Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins commented on the unrest last week following her final race ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Reflecting on the days surrounding the shooting of Pretti, she said, “Honestly, this week was mentally and emotionally stressful for me for many different reasons, all of which were outside of sport.”
