403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Stocks End Monday Down
(MENAFN) Chinese equity markets tumbled Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sliding 2.48 percent to settle at 4,015.75 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.69 percent, closing at 13,824.35 points.
Trading volume contracted sharply across both indices, totaling 2.58 trillion yuan (approximately 370.18 billion U.S. dollars)—down from 2.84 trillion yuan recorded during the prior trading session.
Oil, non-ferrous metal, and coal sectors absorbed the heaviest losses, while liquor-related companies and power generation equipment manufacturers posted gains against the broader downturn.
The ChiNext Index, which monitors China's Nasdaq-style growth enterprise board, dropped 2.46 percent to finish at 3,264.11 points Monday.
The STAR Composite Index, tracking performance on China's sci-tech innovation board, suffered the steepest decline—plummeting 3.95 percent to close at 1,760.23 points Monday.
The Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.69 percent, closing at 13,824.35 points.
Trading volume contracted sharply across both indices, totaling 2.58 trillion yuan (approximately 370.18 billion U.S. dollars)—down from 2.84 trillion yuan recorded during the prior trading session.
Oil, non-ferrous metal, and coal sectors absorbed the heaviest losses, while liquor-related companies and power generation equipment manufacturers posted gains against the broader downturn.
The ChiNext Index, which monitors China's Nasdaq-style growth enterprise board, dropped 2.46 percent to finish at 3,264.11 points Monday.
The STAR Composite Index, tracking performance on China's sci-tech innovation board, suffered the steepest decline—plummeting 3.95 percent to close at 1,760.23 points Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment