Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Chinese Stocks End Monday Down

2026-02-02 07:10:49
(MENAFN) Chinese equity markets tumbled Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sliding 2.48 percent to settle at 4,015.75 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.69 percent, closing at 13,824.35 points.

Trading volume contracted sharply across both indices, totaling 2.58 trillion yuan (approximately 370.18 billion U.S. dollars)—down from 2.84 trillion yuan recorded during the prior trading session.

Oil, non-ferrous metal, and coal sectors absorbed the heaviest losses, while liquor-related companies and power generation equipment manufacturers posted gains against the broader downturn.

The ChiNext Index, which monitors China's Nasdaq-style growth enterprise board, dropped 2.46 percent to finish at 3,264.11 points Monday.

The STAR Composite Index, tracking performance on China's sci-tech innovation board, suffered the steepest decline—plummeting 3.95 percent to close at 1,760.23 points Monday.

