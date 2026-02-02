Canton Fair 2025 Exhibition Schedule Highlights And Industry Trends
The total exhibition area is 1.55 million square meters, with a total of 74000 booths and 55 exhibition areas and 171 special zones. The three phases focus on themes such as "advanced manufacturing", "quality home", and "beautiful life".
There are over 30000 participating companies in offline exhibitions, including about 29400 export exhibition companies, an increase of nearly 800 compared to the previous edition.
Introduction to the 137th Canton Fair Exhibition
Exhibition time:
Phase 1: April 15-19, 2025
Phase 2: April 23-27, 2025
Phase 3: May 1-5, 2025
External negotiation time: 9:30-18:00 daily
Exhibition location: China Import and Export Fair Exhibition Hall (No. 382 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China)
