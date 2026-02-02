Canton Fair 2025 Exhibition Schedule Highlights And Industry Trends

MENAFN - GetNews) The 137th Canton Fair will be held in three phases from April 15th to May 5th in Guangzhou, and the online platform will continue to operate normally. The theme of this year's Canton Fair is "Serving High Quality Development and Promoting High Level Opening up".

The total exhibition area is 1.55 million square meters, with a total of 74000 booths and 55 exhibition areas and 171 special zones. The three phases focus on themes such as "advanced manufacturing", "quality home", and "beautiful life".

There are over 30000 participating companies in offline exhibitions, including about 29400 export exhibition companies, an increase of nearly 800 compared to the previous edition.

Introduction to the 137th Canton Fair Exhibition

Exhibition time:

Phase 1: April 15-19, 2025

Phase 2: April 23-27, 2025

Phase 3: May 1-5, 2025

External negotiation time: 9:30-18:00 daily

Exhibition location: China Import and Export Fair Exhibition Hall (No. 382 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China)