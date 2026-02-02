MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Galloper Gold Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $2,500,000

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the " Company " or " Galloper Gold ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 13, 2026, due to strong investor demand, it wishes to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 for up to 41,666,667 units at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.09 for three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company is required to obtain shareholder approval if the number of securities issuable under the Private Placement is more than 100% of the total number of securities outstanding on a fully-diluted basis, which may be satisfied by written consent resolutions of a majority of the Company's shareholders. The Company has obtained majority shareholder approval of over 51% by consent.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the commencement of the Company's 2026 exploration program and for general working capital purposes.

Galloper Gold CEO Hratch Jabrayan commented "The unprecedented demand to participate in Galloper Gold's current raise, in particular due to the excitement surrounding the Glover Island asset and the potential upside it offers investors, and the forecast for gold prices, has allowed us to conclude that this is the right decision for Galloper Gold and our investors".

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook.

