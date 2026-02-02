MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sol Systems Announces Commercial Operation of Tilden Solar Project, Transforming Mine Site into Clean Energy Asset

Tilden, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Sol Systems, a leading national clean energy developer and independent power producer (IPP), today announced the successful commercial operation of the Tilden Solar Project, a 186 MW-dc solar facility built on more than 1,000 acres of a subsurface coal mine in Southern Illinois. The project reached commercial operation in November 2025 and represents Sol Systems' first solar development on a former mine.

The $345 million project brings new life to land long shaped by America's energy history, transforming a complex legacy site into modern clean energy infrastructure that will generate approximately 319 gigawatt-hours of electricity in its first year - enough to power the equivalent of 35,000 Illinois homes annually.

Developing solar on a former subsurface mine presented unique engineering, environmental, and permitting challenges, including long-term subsidence considerations and coordination across a significant number of mineral rights owners. Through innovative design solutions and close collaboration with technical, regulatory, and community stakeholders, Sol Systems advanced the project from concept to commercial operation - demonstrating its ability to deliver complex, large-scale clean energy assets.

"Tilden is a compelling example that even the most challenging sites in America, like former coal mines, can be reimagined and repowered as part of our clean energy future," said Yuri Horwitz, CEO and Founder of Sol Systems. "Sol is committed to creating long-term economic and environmental value for our customers and the communities we operate within. The Tilden Project is part of a 1GW portfolio of dual use solar projects that Sol will operate in active partnership with local farmers and stakeholders."

"Tilden presented the team with some distinct challenges, and we're proud of the teamwork that made it possible," said Andy Poirot, Vice President at McCarthy Building Companies. "Building on a historic subsurface mine required a level of coordination, engineering precision, and problem-solving that you don't see on a typical solar project. Sol Systems made that possible."

"For generations, this land powered America," said Jannie Robinson-McCready, Village of Tilden Administrator. "Seeing Sol Systems transform the site into a clean energy asset is something our community is proud of. Repurposing this space has brought jobs to our community, will generate long-term revenue for the area, and shows how historic sites can be thoughtfully reused to support the next chapter of American energy."

During construction, the project created approximately 300 full-time local jobs and is expected to generate a combined $20 million in both tax revenue and local impact investments for the community over its lifetime.

"This project demonstrates what's possible when teams stay focused on solving problems and creating long-term value," said Dan Diamond, Chief Development and Construction Officer at Sol Systems. "Tilden reflects our ability to innovate around complex site conditions while delivering high-quality infrastructure for our partners and host communities."

Engineering, procurement, and construction for the project were led by McCarthy Building Companies, with tracking systems supplied by Nextpower and solar modules provided by Canadian Solar. Financing partners included ING as lender and Churchill Stateside Group as tax equity investor.

Beyond its operational significance, Tilden underscores a broader opportunity across the Midwest and other legacy energy regions: transforming former industrial and extraction sites into modern infrastructure that supports domestic energy production while delivering long-term community benefits.

The story of the Tilden Solar Project is featured in Sol Systems' short film, Innovation with Integrity: A New Life for the Tilden Mine, which documents the challenges and breakthroughs that brought the project to completion and highlights how technical innovation and community stewardship can work hand in hand.

With Tilden now commercially operational, Sol Systems continues to expand its national portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects - integrating development, capital deployment, and community impact to deliver resilient energy infrastructure across the United States.







About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With a multi-GW pipeline, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

