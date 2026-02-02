403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Hosts UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum With Focus On Trade, Investment Coop
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum, held on Monday at Burj Al Arab in Dubai, featured a series of high-level dialogue sessions discussing the dimensions of economic, trade and investment ties between Kuwait and the UAE.
The forum opened with a presidential session titled "From Kuwait to the Region and the World: The Rise of Retail Companies and Their Regional Empires," which reviewed the experiences of Kuwaiti retail companies and their expansion paths in regional and global markets.
Speakers highlighted key factors of growth, sustainability and brand building, in addition to the entrepreneurial experiences of Kuwaitis in the UAE. The session featured Chairman of Alshaya Group, Mohammad Al-Shaya and was moderated by media professional Lubna Bouza.
The second session, "Memories of Souq Murshid and the Roots of the Kuwaiti-Emirati Partnership," addressed the historical beginnings of trade cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the role of Souq Murshid in strengthening economic ties and commercial partnerships grounded in the deep fraternal relations between the two peoples.
Participants included writer and media figure Ali Al-Hamli and Essam Al-Osaimi representing the Murshid Al-Osaimi family.
Another session titled "Investment Legacy: The Success Story of the Razouki Family in the UAE" shed light on the Razouki family's investment journey in the UAE, reviewing milestones of success and growth in the investment and marine construction sectors.
The session featured CEO of Global Marine Construction, Engineer Moan Razouki and former CEO of the Gulf Investment Corporation Hisham Razouki, and was moderated by media professional Noufar Ramoul.
The forum also hosted a session titled "The Kharafi Story in the UAE," which reviewed the role of the Kharafi Group in supporting the economy and investment in the UAE before and after the establishment of the federation, highlighting its developmental contributions.
The session featured Talal Al-Kharafi and was moderated by media professional Jamal Al-Mulla.
In a specialized banking session titled "Kuwaiti-Emirati Banking Models," participants discussed models of cooperation and partnership between the National Bank of Kuwait and Emirates NBD in supporting the banking sector in the UAE.
The session featured Zaid Al-Saqer, Deputy CEO for International Banking at NBK, and Hisham Al-Qassim, Vice Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, and was moderated by Marwan Al-Hall.
Another session, "The Gulf Economy Between Experience and Renewal," addressed the current state of the Gulf economy and prospects for renewal and growth amid global economic changes. It featured Sheikh Saad Al-Sabah, Executive Director of Project and Syndicated Finance at Kuwait Finance House, and was moderated by Hamed Raab.
The session "The Journey of Entrepreneurs from Creativity to Sustainable Economic Impact" explored the paths of entrepreneurs and the transformation of creative ideas into sustainable economic models.
Participants included Ghanem Al-Qassim, co-founder of The Food District, and content creator and entrepreneur Dana Al-Shayeji, moderated by Ahmed Al-Marzouqi.
A youth-focused session titled "From Idea to Platform: Emirati-Kuwaiti Youth" discussed entrepreneurial experiences and the transition from concept to project, with the participation of economic commentator Abdullah Al-Meshout, CEO of Coffee App Ali Al-Ibrahim, CEO of Waves Abdulrahman Younes, and Driveo founder Murshid Mohammed.
The forum concluded with a special closing session titled "Talk of Brothers: The UAE and Kuwait," which addressed the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The session featured UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi and Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim, and was moderated by Jamal Al-Mulla.
The ambassadors also highlighted the pivotal role of the leadership of both countries in strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal relations, stressing that this leadership approach has enhanced integration, direct communication between the two peoples, and a distinguished model of partnership across various levels.
Participants concluded that the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum represents a strategic platform for strengthening economic partnership, exchanging expertise and exploring new investment opportunities that support sustainable development and further consolidate the longstanding fraternal relations between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. (end)
skm
The forum opened with a presidential session titled "From Kuwait to the Region and the World: The Rise of Retail Companies and Their Regional Empires," which reviewed the experiences of Kuwaiti retail companies and their expansion paths in regional and global markets.
Speakers highlighted key factors of growth, sustainability and brand building, in addition to the entrepreneurial experiences of Kuwaitis in the UAE. The session featured Chairman of Alshaya Group, Mohammad Al-Shaya and was moderated by media professional Lubna Bouza.
The second session, "Memories of Souq Murshid and the Roots of the Kuwaiti-Emirati Partnership," addressed the historical beginnings of trade cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the role of Souq Murshid in strengthening economic ties and commercial partnerships grounded in the deep fraternal relations between the two peoples.
Participants included writer and media figure Ali Al-Hamli and Essam Al-Osaimi representing the Murshid Al-Osaimi family.
Another session titled "Investment Legacy: The Success Story of the Razouki Family in the UAE" shed light on the Razouki family's investment journey in the UAE, reviewing milestones of success and growth in the investment and marine construction sectors.
The session featured CEO of Global Marine Construction, Engineer Moan Razouki and former CEO of the Gulf Investment Corporation Hisham Razouki, and was moderated by media professional Noufar Ramoul.
The forum also hosted a session titled "The Kharafi Story in the UAE," which reviewed the role of the Kharafi Group in supporting the economy and investment in the UAE before and after the establishment of the federation, highlighting its developmental contributions.
The session featured Talal Al-Kharafi and was moderated by media professional Jamal Al-Mulla.
In a specialized banking session titled "Kuwaiti-Emirati Banking Models," participants discussed models of cooperation and partnership between the National Bank of Kuwait and Emirates NBD in supporting the banking sector in the UAE.
The session featured Zaid Al-Saqer, Deputy CEO for International Banking at NBK, and Hisham Al-Qassim, Vice Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, and was moderated by Marwan Al-Hall.
Another session, "The Gulf Economy Between Experience and Renewal," addressed the current state of the Gulf economy and prospects for renewal and growth amid global economic changes. It featured Sheikh Saad Al-Sabah, Executive Director of Project and Syndicated Finance at Kuwait Finance House, and was moderated by Hamed Raab.
The session "The Journey of Entrepreneurs from Creativity to Sustainable Economic Impact" explored the paths of entrepreneurs and the transformation of creative ideas into sustainable economic models.
Participants included Ghanem Al-Qassim, co-founder of The Food District, and content creator and entrepreneur Dana Al-Shayeji, moderated by Ahmed Al-Marzouqi.
A youth-focused session titled "From Idea to Platform: Emirati-Kuwaiti Youth" discussed entrepreneurial experiences and the transition from concept to project, with the participation of economic commentator Abdullah Al-Meshout, CEO of Coffee App Ali Al-Ibrahim, CEO of Waves Abdulrahman Younes, and Driveo founder Murshid Mohammed.
The forum concluded with a special closing session titled "Talk of Brothers: The UAE and Kuwait," which addressed the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The session featured UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi and Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim, and was moderated by Jamal Al-Mulla.
The ambassadors also highlighted the pivotal role of the leadership of both countries in strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal relations, stressing that this leadership approach has enhanced integration, direct communication between the two peoples, and a distinguished model of partnership across various levels.
Participants concluded that the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum represents a strategic platform for strengthening economic partnership, exchanging expertise and exploring new investment opportunities that support sustainable development and further consolidate the longstanding fraternal relations between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment