Palestinian Church Body Cautions Over Settler Violence
(MENAFN) A Palestinian ecclesiastical body cautioned on Sunday that unlawful attacks by Israeli settlers are putting the longstanding Christian presence in Palestine at serious risk.
The group appealed to churches worldwide to undertake immediate and visible measures to safeguard Palestinian civilians, Christians among them.
In a message sent to church institutions across the globe, the Palestinian Presidential Higher Committee for Church Affairs stated that unauthorized settler violence has escalated in multiple parts of the West Bank. The letter highlighted areas such as Birzeit, Taybeh, and Ein Arik in the Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate, in addition to al-Makhrour and Ash Ghurab in the Bethlehem governorate.
According to the committee, these incidents include bodily attacks, detentions, appropriation of land, and the growth of settlement outposts. It characterized these acts as elements of an organized strategy designed to reshape the population makeup and physical landscape of the region, ultimately forcing local inhabitants from their homes.
“These are not isolated incidents,” the committee said, noting that such violence occurs with the backing of Israeli forces and in an environment marked by total lack of accountability.
Referring to data from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the committee reported that illegal settlers carried out more than 4,723 attacks throughout the West Bank during 2025.
The alert comes against the backdrop of wider Israeli measures across the occupied Palestinian territories, including the demolition of homes, forced displacement, and military campaigns in Gaza. The committee described these actions as a form of collective punishment and a breach of international humanitarian law.
