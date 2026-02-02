403
Olympic Athletes Denounce Deadly Minneapolis Shootings
(MENAFN) Federal authorities face mounting criticism from US Olympic athletes over last month's deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, as sports figures join political leaders in condemning the incidents.
Weeks of mass demonstrations and clashes with federal forces have swept through Minnesota, with protesters rallying against ICE enforcement actions and the controversial killings. The charged atmosphere spilled into a Professional Women's Hockey League match in St. Paul last Sunday, where spectators erupted in chants demanding ICE's removal.
Minnesota Frost teammates Kelly Pannek and Taylor Heise—both US Olympic squad members—told reporters they couldn't ignore the crisis unfolding in their backyard, media reported Sunday during a post-match briefing.
Pannek described the situation as profoundly difficult, noting the repeated questions about representing state and nation during turbulent times. She expressed pride in the massive crowds braving Minnesota's brutal winter cold to demonstrate for their convictions.
Heise revealed the team's efforts to create a secure environment at games despite ongoing civil unrest. She acknowledged the pervasive sense of vulnerability gripping Minnesota residents.
Cross-country skiing champion Jessie Diggins addressed the turmoil following her final pre-2026 Winter Olympics race last week. Speaking January 25—one day after Pretti's death—Diggins characterized the week as mentally and emotionally draining due to circumstances unrelated to athletic competition.
The skier described feeling helpless and devastated while monitoring developments in her home state.
Popular sports influencer Coach Jackie J called on athletes to leverage their Olympic visibility in a viral video accumulating over 500,000 TikTok views and 60,000 Instagram views. She framed speaking against government actions targeting citizens as both a privilege and an obligation for competitors.
Minneapolis and St. Paul have experienced sustained protests that intensified following Pretti's death—a 37-year-old intensive care nurse killed by immigration officers on Saturday—and the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.
Minneapolis and St. Paul have experienced sustained protests that intensified following Pretti's death—a 37-year-old intensive care nurse killed by immigration officers on Saturday—and the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.
