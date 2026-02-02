403
Dubai Club for People of Determination and ORA Developers Sign Partnership to Support the Fazza International Para Athletics Championships 2026
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE, 02 February 2026 - Dubai Club for People of Determination (DCD) has signed a partnership agreement with ORA Developers to support the Fazza International Para Athletics Championships – Dubai 2026, alongside the Club’s wider programme of activities and events. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing community collaboration and fostering inclusive initiatives that empower People of Determination and promote active participation across society.
The agreement was signed by Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, and Majid Al Usaimi, Executive Director, and by Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers, and Lana Sawiris, Chief Commercial Officer.
Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers, said: “This partnership with Dubai Club for People of Determination and the Fazza International Para Athletics Championships reflects our alignment with the UAE’s vision for social inclusion and human empowerment. At ORA Developers, our approach to building sustainable communities extends beyond physical spaces to creating inclusive environments that support aspiration, creativity, and participation. We are proud to support noble initiatives that deliver tangible social impact and contribute to improving the quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s global standing as a centre for sports for People of Determination, and we value the opportunity given to us to contribute to this effective charitable work.”
Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, affirmed that the UAE’s wise leadership has consistently prioritised the empowerment of People of Determination by providing an enabling environment that supports the development of their capabilities and talents across all sectors. He noted that DCD continues to advance this vision through its approved strategy and institutional partnerships.
He said: “This agreement reflects ORA Developers’ commitment to supporting and empowering People of Determination, while reinforcing the spirit of community participation. Such partnerships play a vital role in enhancing the quality of services provided to People of Determination, improving their quality of life, and enabling meaningful integration within society.”
Majid Al Usaimi, Executive Director of Dubai Club for People of Determination, noted that both parties will work to implement community programmes and initiatives through a clear and structured approach, highlighting DCD’s role as a leading institution in empowering People of Determination to contribute actively to societal development.
He further stated that the agreement forms part of DCD’s ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships with public and private sector entities, particularly as it continues to organise successive editions of the Fazza International Championships. These competitions have strengthened DCD’s distinguished position on the global stage of sports for People of Determination.
The partnership also aligns with ORA Developers’ broader strategy to support community development through effective institutional collaboration. The private sector is playing an increasingly pivotal role in advancing inclusive initiatives that generate positive and sustainable social impact.
