Access Fixtures Launches New CYLA Up/Down Surface Mount LED Lights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WORCESTER, MA, February 2, 2026 - Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights, a precision-engineered fixture line designed to deliver controlled up, down, or up/down illumination for façades, entryways, and architectural exterior spaces. CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights feature a modern design with dependable performance, providing a flexible lighting solution that enhances architectural features while improving energy efficiency and visual comfort.

Versatile Lighting Design

CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights provide selectable Up, Down, or Up/Down beam configurations, giving lighting designers and facility managers precise control over how exterior and architectural surfaces are illuminated. This versatility enables a single fixture platform to support accent lighting, façade enhancement, and perimeter illumination, while maintaining uniform light distribution and minimizing glare. The 75° precision optics ensure balanced illumination without harsh contrasts or hot spots, supporting both visual comfort and architectural clarity.

Selectable Kelvin

To accommodate a wide range of architectural styles and lighting objectives, CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights feature selectable color temperature options of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K. This flexibility allows projects to achieve the desired visual tone from warm, welcoming light to neutral or crisp white illumination without changing fixtures. Selectable Kelvin simplifies specification, reduces inventory requirements, and ensures consistent lighting appearance across varied exterior environments.

Built-In Photocell

Each CYLA Surface Mount LED Light includes an integrated photocell for automatic dusk-to-dawn operation. This built-in control ensures fixtures operate only when ambient light levels require illumination, reducing energy consumption and minimizing manual intervention. The photocell supports reliable, consistent nighttime performance, making CYLA well-suited for exterior architectural applications where efficiency and operational simplicity are priorities.

“CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights were designed as a straightforward architectural solution, one fixture that delivers controlled up/down lighting, selectable Kelvin, and automatic operation without adding complexity,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.“They provide specifiers and facility teams with a reliable, durable surface mount LED lighting option for enhancing façades and exterior spaces with consistent, energy-efficient performance.”

CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights - Product Line Overview

CYLA 4′′ 25w LED Up/Down Surface Mount Light with Selectable Kelvin 3K-4K-5K

CYLA 6′′ 40w LED Up/Down Surface Mount Light with Selectable Kelvin 3K-4K-5K

Durable Construction for Architectural Environments

CYLA Surface Mount LED Lights are constructed from aluminum extrusion housings with a UV-stabilized black powder-coated finish and glass lenses, delivering long-term durability and a refined architectural appearance. Rated IP53 for environmental protection and IK08 for impact resistance, CYLA is engineered to perform reliably in exterior architectural settings and other demanding built environments. Fixtures operate consistently in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C and are designed for a rated life of L70 at 54,000 hours. All models operate on 120–277V, include 4kV surge protection, are UL / CUL listed, and are backed by a 5-year warranty, with standard availability of 5–7 production days, plus shipping.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures lighting fixtures designed to meet the demands of commercial, industrial, and architectural applications. For more information, visit