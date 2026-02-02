Iran Summons EU Envoys After IRGC Terror Listing

Iran's foreign ministry confirmed it summoned all European Union ambassadors following the EU decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the move was conveyed directly to EU envoys, signaling Tehran's strong protest against the decision.

The EU last week justified the listing by citing the IRGC's alleged role in the violent suppression of nationwide protests earlier this year.

The diplomatic row unfolds amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, including threats of further sanctions and concerns over possible military escalation.

Meanwhile, the United States has reinforced its military presence in the Middle East, deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and additional naval assets.

The IRGC was established after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the new political system and later gained a central role in security, economic, and regional affairs.

Western governments have long accused the IRGC of supporting regional militant groups, while Tehran insists the force is vital for national defense and regional stability.

The EU decision and Tehran's response mark another escalation in strained relations, raising concerns that diplomatic and security tensions across the Middle East may intensify further.

