Azerbaijan Changing Rules For Convening Supreme Assembly's Extraordinary Sessions

The rules for convening extraordinary sessions of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are changing, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the current legislation, the Supreme Assembly convenes for two regular sessions every year. After approval of the powers of the assembly's 31 MPs, the first meeting of the assembly is convened no later than one week from that day.

Extraordinary sessions of the assembly are convened by the President of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Parliament, at the request of 16 MPs of the Supreme Assembly or by the assembly chairperson on his/her own initiative.

A closed session of the Supreme Assembly may be held at the request of its 31 MPs or at the proposal of a supreme official of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the proposed amendment, the assembly will convene for two regular spring and autumn sessions each year. In case of failure to approve the powers of its 31 MPs by March 10 after the election to the assembly, the date of the first session of the assembly will be determined by the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Furthermore, extraordinary sessions of the assembly will be convened by its chairperson at the request of the President of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Parliament, or 16 MPs of the assembly.

In addition, a closed session of the assembly may be held at the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan or the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft law was put to debate and passed in a second vote. The first vote was held on July 8, 2025.