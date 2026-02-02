Uzbekistan Eyes Partnership With China For Flower Plantation Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China have discussed prospects for establishing a flower plantation and developing agritourism in the Fergana region, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between the Governor of the Fergana region, Khairullo Bozorov, and Chinese investor Jiang Xuebo.

The project aims to establish a flower plantation in both greenhouse environments and open areas.

According to the regional administration, the initiative is set to be executed by the Chinese company Shandong Haosen Flowers and Trees Co. Ltd, a firm with extensive expertise in the floriculture industry, which plans to invest significantly in the sector within the region.

In parallel, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $17.2 billion in 2025, further solidifying China's status as Uzbekistan's largest trading partner.