Azerbaijan Determines Rules For Dissolution Of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The rule for dissolving the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being determined, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law "On approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic", discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the draft law, the Supreme Assembly will be dissolved by the assembly at the request of 31 MPs or by the President of Azerbaijan in case of its inability to fulfill its duties specified in the relevant articles of the constitution (parts II–V of article 26 and article 27) due to unavoidable reasons.

Besides, the term of office of the Supreme Assembly elected in an extraordinary election may be less than five years. In this case, the next election to the Supreme Assembly will be held on the first Sunday of November of the fifth year of the term of office of the Supreme Assembly elected in an extraordinary election.

The draft law was put to discussion and adopted in the second vote. The first vote was held on July 8, 2025. Parts II-V of Article 26 of the Constitution are as follows:



Draft laws and resolutions submitted by the Prime Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for discussion by the Supreme Assembly as a legislative initiative will be introduced and put to a vote in the form submitted for discussion.

Amendments to such draft laws or resolutions may be made with the consent of the body exercising the right of legislative initiative.

Draft laws and resolutions submitted by the Supreme Assembly MPs to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be put to a vote within two months. If the draft law and decision are declared urgent by the MPs of the Supreme Assembly, the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, this period makes up 20 days.

In addition, Article 27 reads that laws and decisions are signed by the speaker of the Supreme Assembly within 10 days from the date of their adoption. A draft law and decision declared urgent is signed by the assembly speaker within 24 hours from the date of their adoption.