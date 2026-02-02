Azerbaijan's SOCAR Executes 17Th Coupon Payment On Its Bonds
As a result of the 17th coupon payment, the revenue brought by the second SOCAR bonds to investors grew to a total of $19 million (at the end of the trading period, the total revenue will amount to $22.5 million).
SOCAR's currently outstanding bonds were traded on the Baku Stock Exchange for $97.3 million, and 1,612 deals were closed.
Since their first issuance in 2016, SOCAR bonds have generated a total of $53 million in interest payments for Azerbaijani citizens and investors. SOCAR Capital announced that the next coupon payment for the second SOCAR bonds will be made on May 1, 2026.
For nearly 10 years, SOCAR Bonds have held the title of the most traded corporate bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange. They are available for purchase at SOCAR Bond kiosks located in the ASAN Khidmet centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through officially licensed investment companies in Azerbaijan.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the *1999 hotline or visiting the official websites socaristiqraz and socarcapital. az. SOCAR emphasized that all official updates regarding SOCAR Bonds are exclusively available through the mentioned ASAN Khidmet centers, registered investment firms, hotline, and official websites.
