Soha Ali Khan Soaks In The Various Offerings Of Japan With Kunal Kemmu & Daughter Inaaya

Actress Soha Ali Khan decided to soak in the various gifts Japan has to offer with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya during their latest family getaway.

Soha took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of snippets from her visit to Japan with her family.

The primary pic in the post showed Soha and Kunal posing for a romantic click against a vibrant backdrop.

We could also see the two flaunting their dazzling smiles while standing amidst the snow.

The post further showed Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya exploring the streets of Japan.

In one of the snaps, Kunal is gazing into the camera while enjoying the local delicacies of the place.

The captures show the family also embracing the cultural side of Japan, with visits to the temple and little Inaaya posing in traditional attire.

"Miso...happy we went to Japan 🇯🇵 (sic)," Soha captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Soha and Kunal completed 11 years of marital bliss on January 25.

Wishing her husband on the special day, Soha called marrying Kunal the 'best decision ever'.

Her heartfelt anniversary post for Kunal read, "I always knew you were different Kunal and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever (red heart emoji) Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu my 11/10."

For the unaware, Soha and Kunal first met in 2009 on the set of their movie "Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge". However, at the time, they reportedly did not interact much.

It was only during the shoot of their second project, "99", that Soha and Kunal grew fond of one another and started dating.

After being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on 25 January 2015.

Two years later, in 2017, Soha and Kunal became parents to a baby girl, Inaaya Naumi Khemu.