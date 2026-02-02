Indoor Golf In UAE: A Sustainable Solution For Year-Round Play

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you've tried playing a round of golf in the UAE during the long summer months, you know the feeling: the sun blazing down on you and sweat rolling off your brow even before you sink your first putt.

With temperatures regularly climbing past 45°C, summer golf is less a leisure pursuit and more a test of endurance for the die-hards. But what if you could play a full nine-hole course in perfect golfing conditions, with no sunburn and no heat stress?

Enter the idea of indoor golf, which has been taken to a whole new level courtesy of a $50 million, fully indoor golf experience in Chicago. Replicating a nine-hole course with par 3s and par 4s, landscaped greens, bunkers and water features all under a climate-controlled roof, the American facility appears set to revolutionise the sport.

Unlike indoor simulators or driving ranges, this is real golf with all the nuances of a traditional course, regardless of the weather outside.

Now imagine the UAE, a country that already boasts more than 25 world-class championship golf courses, from Dubai's iconic Emirates Golf Club to Abu Dhabi's Yas Links, Ajman's Al Zorah Golf Club, and Ras Al Khaimah's Al Hamra Golf Club, taking the next leap forward by investing in a fully roofed, climate-controlled golf course, similar to Chicago's Megalodome.

By offering year-round tee-times, top-class training for local talent, and a one-of-a-kind destination for residents and visitors alike, such a facility could transform golf in the region by allowing enthusiasts to play uninterrupted, even during the peak summer heat.

Fans in Chicago are already buzzing about the novelty, while some sceptics wonder about costs and the scale of the project. But for the UAE, a golf-loving nation battling high summer temperatures, the benefits could be transformative.

With the UAE's growing appetite for golf and the country's investment in world-class sporting infrastructure, indoor golf could be the next frontier. Imagine a cool, lush, climate-controlled golf course in the heart of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah, offering the perfect escape for pros, weekend warriors, and social golfers alike.

Could the UAE soon host the world's first fully indoor championship golf course in the Middle East? If Chicago's Megalodome can attempt to keep the sport alive and vibrant even during the hot summer months, then why not the UAE?