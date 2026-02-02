Bryan Adams Is Coming To Abu Dhabi As His Career Comes A Full Circle

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) On February 15, American rock legend Bryan Adams is poised to take the stage at the Saadiyat Nights on what is the eve of the anniversary of his debut album, Bryan Adams, that catapulted him into popular imagination.

Released back in 1980, the album not only launched Adams' career but set the tone for a career that left a monumental impact on pop culture. Even today, his hits like Have You Really Loved a Woman and Everything I do, I do it for you are hummed by people with a great sense of nostalgia about the 80s and 90s.

The making of a rockstar

It was in these decades that Adams transitioned from being a songwriter to a formidable singer. Each of his singles-from Summer of 69 to Straight From The Heart-spoke to the fans in a way few other songs did. Each song that came out during this time cemented Adams' stardom to a point where he is now credited with having sold between 75 and 100 million records and singles worldwide.

The UAE connect

The singer-songwriter is no stranger to the UAE. Just last year, a new volume of his portraiture work was released in Downtown Dubai that featured international names such as the Dalai Lama, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, among others, and threw light on a different aspect of Adams' work. At that time, he had told Khaleej Times,“Music is a very powerful medium, it brings us and takes us to places, it soothes our soul, it inspires us to dance, it inspires us to reflect. A world without music would be a very lonely place.”

Adams's appearance follows a stellar lineup of performances that includes Max Richter, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey (February 7) and John Mayer (February 15).



